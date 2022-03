The vehicle hit the side of the All Aboard Steamtown Diner on Cedar Avenue in the city's Southside.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crashed into a building Thursday morning in Scranton.

The vacant building was slightly damaged.

The driver was not injured.

There is no word from Scranton police on what led to the crash.