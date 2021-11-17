Women's Resources thrift store reopens

A thrift shop that benefits Women's Resources of Monroe County is back open. It was forced to close in July after a car crashed into the building it's housed in.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The wall is patched, the floors are brand new, and everything is back in place.

It looks like nothing ever happened here inside Echo on Ann Street in Stroudsburg.

"I couldn't wait to come back. We were closed and then I was coming back, then there was the accident and I had to stay home for a longer period of time. I was anxious to get back," said Ann Savitsky, a volunteer at Echo.

In July, a car went through the front of the church next door and smashed through Echo on the other side. No one was hurt.

Echo belongs to Women's Resources of Monroe County. The thrift shop is where a lot of the organization's money comes from.

"It's fantastic to have Echo open. We rely heavily on Echo to continue to provide our programs and services at Women's Resources, especially our legal fund. It goes to help survivors access and afford the quality attorneys in the area, so we really do rely on it heavily. So, having it closed for a period of time, plus on top of the pandemic, really put a big hurting on us," said Lauren Peterson, Women's Resources of Monroe County.

Echo is still hurting in one department when it comes to volunteers.

Ann Savitsky has been doing it for five years.

"The people who come in are nice; the volunteers are great. Women's Resources people are always great to us. It's a wonderful place to volunteer," said Savitsky.

Aside from the need for volunteers, the shop could use some inventory. There's a need for women's clothing size XL or size 16 and up.

If you would like to donate clothing, it must be new or gently used. You can drop it off right at Echo.