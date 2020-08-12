Monroe County Toys for Tots makes safety changes because of pandemic

Monroe County Toys for Tots decided not to put out donation boxes or collect toys for it campaign this year because of the pandemic.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Toys for Tots is one of the biggest toy distribution organizations in the country. In Monroe County, many families rely on donations during the holiday season.

"Oh, it's so important. There are a lot of, unfortunately, needy kids in the area that definitely needs help, especially around Christmas time, and it definitely makes a child smile," said Donna Dickson, Monroe County Toys for Tots.

Because of the pandemic, organizers of Monroe County Toys for Tots decided to make some safety changes this year.

The nonprofit will not be providing distribution boxes or accepting toy donations for the 2020 Monroe County Toy for Tots campaign drive. Instead, it will be collecting monetary donations.

Heller's Gas gave a check to the organization at its location near Effort.

"Normally, we do a bunch of toys but because of COVID, we are only doing check presentations. This year in total we will give $5,000 to Toys for Tots," said Alicia Stavitzski, Heller's Gas.

Volunteers from Monroe County Toys for Tots will use the money to go and buy toys, books, and other gifts that are normally collected.

The gifts will go to places throughout the Poconos, including the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army and Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network.

Michele Gallagher is a volunteer.