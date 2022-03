A car was towed out of the snow off Casey Highway.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The snow may have played a factor in a crash in Lackawanna County.

Photojournalist Bonnie Frisbie had her dashcam rolling just before 5 p.m. as she was driving east on business Route 6 near Carbondale.

No word if anyone was hurt.