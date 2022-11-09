'Lura's Walk for Hunger' raising money for food bank

If you're driving through parts of central Pennsylvania over the next few days, you might see a woman pushing a yellow shopping cart.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — One in nine people in central Pennsylvania faces food insecurity, according to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. That's a statistic that was alarming to Lura Good, the morning show host on Hanna Radio, based in the Selinsgrove area.

Over the next three days, Lura will walk 32 miles for the second annual "Lura's Walk for Hunger."

"Selinsgrove Weis Markets to Bloomsburg Weis Markets, predominantly along Route 11," Lura Good said.

Lura is pushing an empty shopping cart to symbolize that there are people who are hungry this holiday season. Last year's walk raised just over $9,000 for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

"We have a real goal of $10,000 that we would like to raise heading into the holiday season for families in need here in central Pennsylvania," Lura said.

"We're just delighted for the partnership, not just the fundraising aspects of it, but the messaging and shining a light on food insecurity," said Melinda Lyon of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, $1 feeds four kids. Last year that $1 fed six kids.

"It's a really difficult time for everyone, including the food bank. We're experiencing some of those food price spikes as well," Lyon said.

Lura is also a high school cross-country coach and sees the need firsthand.

"You'd be surprised at the number of kiddos who take backpacks home over the weekend. I'm not talking about homework or school supplies, I'm talking about food to bridge the gap between meals," Lura said.

Lura has arrived at W&L Subaru completing Day 1 of her 3 day, 32 mile journey! Stop by and say hello and remember, you can donate in person or at hannaradio.com Posted by Hanna Radio on Wednesday, November 9, 2022