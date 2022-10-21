Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County

A teen from Luzerne County wants to give back to celebrate her birthday this year while raising awareness about homelessness.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside.

When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need.

Juliet will be spending 24 hours outside in her backyard starting today, Friday, October 21, to get an idea of what it's like to be homeless. She will have no electricity, no running water, and no cell phone.

It's part of a bigger initiative called Sleepout to Help Homeless 2022.

Juliet hopes to raise $3,000; she's got a fundraiser set up on Facebook where people can donate.

All donations will go directly to Keystone Mission. The nonprofit helps men and women develop life skills needed to change their lives and get themselves off the streets. On any given day, over 13,000 Pennsylvanians are known to be homeless.

"I like doing stuff like for the community because I feel like it just makes the world a little bit of a better place, and Keystone's mission is doing a great thing. They're like really helping the homeless and like promoting something that really needs to be seen."

Juliet and her family volunteer at the shelter in Wilkes-Barre and wanted to do something big to mark her 16th birthday next month.

The suggested donation is $24. That's $1 per hour.

"One dollar per hour because then it's like as we go on. It'll add up, and then it'll be a lot because the more we get, the better it'll be, and then they can help so many people," explained Julie.

Juliet has done service projects for her birthday every year for at least 10 years.