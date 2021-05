A $2 an hour increase will go into effect May 21 for all employees.

Sheetz is giving all of its employees a $2 an hour increase.

On Monday, the convenience store chain announced that the wage increase will go into effect on May 21 for each of its 18,000 workers.

The raise is separate from a summer stimulus program in which store employees will receive an extra $1 an hour from May 21 through September 23.