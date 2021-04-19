Monroe County getting its first Sheetz

The popular convenience store chain is being built on Route 611 near Swiftwater.

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The very first Sheetz in Monroe County is taking shape on Route 611 in Pocono Township near Swiftwater.

The convenience store sells everything from food, drinks, gas, and more.

"I think it's a good thing you got an option now and not just keep going to one thing. To have a variety of something is always great. Now, if they would just build a White Castle, things would be great," said Tonyeaka Grant, Saylorsburg.

Construction started in February.

Sheetz will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I love it. I love Sheetz. I mean, I love Wawa because it's right near my house, but Sheetz, I mean, like my mom said, you have an option," said Deborah Fitch, Saylorsburg.

Once construction work is finished, Sheetz plans to hire between 30 and 35 people to open the store.

"It will give competition and jobs to the area. I think it will be good for everyone," said John Kopecki, Scotrun.

This part of the Poconos is known for having Wawa stores, another popular chain convenience store.

The debate over which store is better has been ongoing in the Keystone State, so we asked people what they think.

"Some people prefer Sheetz over Wawa, and people aren't going to drive 45 minutes or an hour away just to go to Sheetz. I think this is a smart idea," said Fitch.

"I am partial to Wawa. I grew up around Wawa. There was no Sheetz or Turkey Hills around. Yeah, Wawa is my thing," said Kopecki.

"To have Monroe County's first Sheetz, that's going to be awesome. Their coffee is so good. If you ever get a chance to go and get it, just go and get it. It's the best," said Grant.