Sheetz in Taylor comes with new traffic pattern for busy intersection

The new business is bringing a mix of emotions to the borough along with a lot of traffic.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Thursday was opening day for a new Sheetz, located on the busiest intersection in Taylor.

It's bringing a mix of emotions to the borough and a lot of traffic.

Borough leaders said they have changed traffic patterns to accommodate the new convenience store.

Borough officials said the lanes are now wider, traffic lights have been retimed to accommodate more vehicles, and a new right-turn lane was added.

Lifelong Taylor resident Dennis DeAngelo said the new pattern actually saves him time behind the wheel.

"I really like it. Everybody was heeing and hawing about traffic but it seems like they have everything really nice under control here all the traffic is flowing just nice," DeAngelo said.

While this Sheetz location is convenient for some as it is in the heart of Talyor, some neighbors say it's already proving to be a nuisance to them.

"Wasn't looking forward to having a Sheetz as my neighbor but ended up getting one and this is what we have to deal with," Robert Sia said.

Sia lives directly behind the Sheetz.

He said the new mini-market has turned his once quiet back street into a bustling place.

"Knowing that we're going to have Sheetz here now, I had my doubts. So far, seems what I feared," Sia added.

Like all Sheetz, this one in Taylor is open 24 hours a day.