Windmill damaged by fire in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Fire poured out of a windmill near Mahanoy City on Saturday morning.

Fire crews tell Newswatch 16 the flames were reported by people driving in the Ringtown area just after 8 a.m.

Officials say with the windmill being more than 200 feet tall, the protocol was to let the fire burn.

There was dry brush nearby and wind, so a tanker was called in to standby in case of emergency.

Fire crews say it took about an hour and a half for the windmill to burn itself out.