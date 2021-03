Two people forced from their home after a fire early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

TRUCKSVILLE, Pa. — According to the fire chief, flames broke out in a shed behind the place on Maple Street in Trucksville just before 1 Wednesday morning.

The fire spread into the house.

An elderly couple was inside at the time.

The homeowner says he heard a loud bang, went downstairs, and saw the fire.

He and his wife made it out okay.

The home is destroyed.