TAMAQUA, Pa. — A van smashed into a pillar outside of a children's play business in Schuylkill County late Wednesday afternoon.

Climb-a-lot Clubhouse, near Tamaqua, was open at the time.

No one inside was hurt, though the force of the crash smashed windows in the business.

The driver of the van suffered a medical emergency and was flown to a hospital after the crash.