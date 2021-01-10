'White-out bullying' in Schuylkill County

The hope of this county-wide initiative is to raise awareness and prevent bullying throughout all of Schuylkill County.

ASHLAND, Pa. — Friday night's kick-off wasn't just for a football game here at North Schuylkill's Spartan Stadium in Ashland; it was also for a campaign and had an important message.

"We want everyone in the community to come together to know that there is a part of helping people who are being bullied and to try and stop it," said Stacy Minahan, the Schuylkill Technology Center's assistant director.

The message was heard loud and clear, as many decided to white out bullying.

Skycam 16 gives us a view of Friday night's game at North Schuylkill.

It's the first in a series of white-out games to raise awareness.

Those who attended the game stood up for the cause, holding a moment of silence for those who suffered from bullying.

"I don't think any child should go through school with that kinda stigma and make school enjoyable for all kids," said Lynn Wolfgang of Lavelle.

"So like everybody can play together at recess and so kids just don't have friends," said Logan Brouse of Ringtown.

Regardless of the score, students want fans to remember their message - "The Skook" stands up to bullying.

"You can do something, whether you're a parent, a community member, a teacher, staff students everybody can do something to help," Minahan said. "If you know something is going on, or if you see bullying happening, we're asking people to be an upstander, which means to stand up for the person instead of a bystander and watch it happen."

This county-wide initiative hopes to raise awareness and prevent bullying throughout all of Schuylkill county.

Upcoming "White Out Bullying" Games

Oct. 1: at North Schuylkill

Oct. 8: at Minersville; at Mahanoy Area

Oct. 9: at Marian Catholic

Oct. 15: at Schuylkill Haven; at Williams Valley

Oct. 22: at Pine Grove

Oct. 29: at Pottsville

