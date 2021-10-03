Bark in the Park benefits state parks in Schuylkill County

The dog-friendly event included pet-themed vendors, free photos, and free treat bags.

BARNESVILLE, Pa. — A park in Schuylkill County went to the dogs on Sunday.

Locust Lake State Park in Ryan Township, near Barnesville, hosted Bark in the Park.

Pups and their families checked out pet-themed vendors, including treat bakeries, dog trainers, and local rescues.

All the good boys and girls could also get their picture taken.

The dogs even got a free swag bag filled with food and treat samples, along with flea and tick preventatives.

"It's a great day, beautiful weather it's for a really good cause. All the cute dogs are here. It's fun to see everybody and be with people who also love dogs," said Kelly Smith of Drums.

All the proceeds from Park in the Bark benefit Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks.