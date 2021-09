For every Wednesday home game, fans were allowed to bring their dogs to roam around the ballpark.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It was the final night of the season for man's best friend at PNC Field.

It was the last Waggin' Wednesday for Railriders fans.

For every Wednesday home game this year, fans were allowed to bring fido and fluffy to roam around the ballpark.

The Railriders are closing out their home schedule this week.