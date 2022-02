The mess caused traffic troubles for hours near McAdoo.

MCADOO, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County was left covered in coal after a truck spilled its load.

The truck rolled over around 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes near McAdoo.

The mess caused traffic troubles for hours.

No word if anyone was hurt but this part of I-81 in Schuylkill County is back open.