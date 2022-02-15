Car crashes into house in Scranton

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One family in Scranton has a big mess to clean up after a car drove through their fence and hit their porch.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon along West Gibson Street in the city's west side.

Neighbors who saw it happen say the SUV struck another vehicle and a telephone pole before going into the yard.

West Gibson Street is shut down while crews clean up the scene.

No word if anyone was injured or what lead up to the crash in Scranton.