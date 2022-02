A truck was driving slowly with its flashers on when the woman drove into the back of it.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A woman has died after a crash on Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg.

State police say Shannon Wynn of Jersey Shore died in that crash around 8:30 a.m.

It happened on the westbound side of I-80 near the Buckhorn exit just outside of Bloomsburg.

Officers say a truck was driving slowly with its flashers on when Wynn drove into the back of it.

The other driver was not hurt in the crash.