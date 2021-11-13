Troopers investigating alleged arson in Schuylkill County

Investigators say the barn went up in flames on Friday morning.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — Troopers in Schuylkill County are investigating after someone allegedly purposely set a fire that damaged a barn.

Police say someone started a fire in some bales of hay stored in a barn along Birds Hill Road near Pine Grove on Friday morning.

Troopers say no animals or livestock were inside at the time.

No one was hurt after the fire in Schuylkill County.

Anyone with information on the barn fire is asked to contact State Police in Frackville at 570-874-5300.