An accused arsonist in Scranton will spend at least eight years in prison.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A judge handed down the sentence for Henry Scheitrumpf on Wednesday.

Scheitrumpf was arrested earlier this year for setting fire to a dumpster and garbage cans outside the Melba Bar on Capouse Avenue.

He was also charged for another fire at the Melba, along with six other fires in the Electric City.

Scheitrumpf pleaded guilty to charges of arson and reckless burning back in August.