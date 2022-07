Dozens of kids showed up for the free show in Schuylkill County.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Andrew's Big Show traveled to libraries across Schuylkill County Thursday to give kids of all ages a free show.

The event shows the kids how fun reading can really be.

With stops in Frackville, Ashland, and Orwigsburg kids experienced unique shows full of physical comedy, juggling, circus tricks, and yo-yos.

