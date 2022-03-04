Setting up for Irem Shrine Circus in Luzerne County

Setting up for the Irem Shrine Circus is underway in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Shriners spent the day building bleachers and putting up the concession stands for the event.

The circus will begin on April 18 and run through April 24 at the Kingston Armory next to Kirby Park. This is the first time the circus will be back since the pandemic.

All 2020 tickets will be honored for the same weekday and time that they were purchased.

