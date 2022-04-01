Business booming in Bucktown with new boutique

Business in Dunmore is booming with young minds these days.

DUNMORE, Pa. — There's a new biz on the block. Down the hall from Cara Mia's Deli in Dunmore, you'll find Hidden Harlo.

"It's been a long time since there's been a boutique in Dunmore so I feel like this is a good thing for the community," said Kaylee Harrity, Hidden Harlo.

The last clothing store in the borough was Friedman's. It closed in 2018.

Kaylee Harrity is from Dunmore. She started selling women's clothing online in 2019.

Online sales worked out throughout the pandemic, but Harrity decided it was time to expand and home was the perfect place to start.

"My grandfather actually had a garage in Dunmore for 40 years, Abda's Garage. My aunt has a financial office up the street. She's been open for about four years. I just felt like it was in my genes to open a business in Dunmore," said Harrity.

The grand opening for Hidden Harlo was Friday night.

And in an effort to promote other small businesses, Harrity is offering a 10% discount for those with a receipt from another small business in the borough.

Dunmore's new Mayor Max Conway is also a young buck...pun intended.

This is what he hoped to see when he took office.

"In Dunmore, we are really lucky that we have tons of established, long-standing businesses here but now with businesses like this, with newer ideas and everything, I think it's critical. It really helps not just the newer businesses, but it helps the older businesses when you do these types of sales that really just benefit all businesses in the borough," said Mayor Max Conway, Dunmore (D).

Right around the corner is CTB Studio. It's also run by a young woman, from Dunmore.

Carly Tallo is 24-years-old. She opened her doors during the pandemic a year and a half ago.

Tallo hopes other young people from Dunmore see there's a lot of worth in working at home.

"It's nice because since we are all friends, too, we can all work together and maybe do some collaborations to bring some life back to the corners," said Carly Tallo, CTB Studio.