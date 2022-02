The 164 members of the band marched down Disney's Main Street USA.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a beautiful day in Florida for some students from Schuylkill County.

Students from the Tamaqua Area School District's Marching band were at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

It was sunny and in the low 80s in Orlando and the kids will be enjoying the park through Saturday.