Dine Out Against Hunger event held in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A month-long campaign to battle hunger is almost over in one Schuylkill County community.

Tamaqua's 2021 Hunger Campaign is raising money for two food pantries in the area.

The American Primitive Methodist Church and the Trinity United Church of Christ serve between 200-300 families a month.

The campaign hosted Dine Out Against Hunger Day.

Several restaurants were involved in the event, and ten percent of all proceeds went to the cause.

"This is something that hits home, we're a restaurant, we feed people every day, but to know that people do go hungry in our town right here, it definitely means a lot to be able to support a good cause," said Melanie Ross, owner of Tamaqua Station Restaurant.

The fight against hunger will wrap up with the Tamaqua Hunger Walk on Sunday.