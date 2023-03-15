Students create Greased Lightning car for musical

Schuylkill Technology Center joined forces with Blue Mountain High School for a special project for their spring musical, Grease.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It's systematic, hydromatic, and it was all made by students of the Schuylkill Technology Center.

The students joined forces with Blue Mountain High School for a special project for their spring musical, Grease.

Greased Lightning was made entirely by hand by students at the technology center.

It took about a week to build.

Teachers say the project helped bring the two groups of kids together.

"It's nice that everyone sorta gets together and creates this bond. Because right now, that's how our cast is too. They're kids who would of never have hung out," said Tammy Wapinsky, Blue Mountain Musical Director.

Grease opens at Blue Mountain on Thursday, March 23, and runs through Sunday, March 26.