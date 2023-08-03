Adaptive bikes donated to students in Berwick

A charity based out of Pittsburgh gave out ten adaptive bikes and three strollers to students at Berwick High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

BERWICK, Pa. — Some students in Columbia County will have an easier time getting around, thanks to a special donation.

Variety, a charity based out of Pittsburgh, gave out ten adaptive bikes and three strollers to students at Berwick High School.

Students were able to immediately take a ride on their new bikes throughout the halls of the school.

"Families have been able to take their bicycles out camping. They've been able to go to the park and ride their bikes with their brothers and sisters. Some of these kids have watched their brothers and sisters ride bicycles, and they have not been able to participate, so now they are able to do that as a family," said Sherri Longenberger.

In addition to the bikes and strollers, Variety will also be donating Ipads to schools in Pennsylvania to help non-verbal students communicate.