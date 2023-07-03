Noting the impact of athletic trainers | Healthwatch 16

March is National Athletic Training Month. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spoke with a student who knows how important trainers are.

Example video title will go here for this video

DANVILLE, Pa. — Emma Myers, 18, has been playing soccer since she was 5 years old. The Southern Columbia Area High School senior's season was almost cut short last fall when she got hurt.

"I was at practice, and I got kicked, and I felt a pop in my knee. I called her down, and we just kind of went from there," Myers said.

Myers wanted to finish her senior year season, but she sprained her lateral collateral ligament.

"It's very painful, and it affects the stability of the knee, so just simple running was very painful for her," said Alexcis Coningsby, a certified athletic trainer with Geisinger and at Southern Columbia Area High School.

Coningsby helps students through all kinds of injuries to get back on the field or court. Coningsby worked with Myers daily for hours.

"We really worked on pain management and stability to keep her playing throughout playoffs, so as a senior, she could play in her state championship game," Coningsby said.

The combination of rehabilitation, treatment in the athletic training room, and lots of athletic tape allowed Myers to finish her senior season. The Tigers also won their third straight state title.

"If I didn't have her, I wouldn't be here to finish my season. She helped me strengthen it. She helped me with my pain. She was always there for me, and I couldn't have done it without her," Myers added.

"It's emotional, too, seeing them struggle but then seeing them succeed. It's a roller coaster of emotions, but it's definitely worth all the time and effort," Coningsby said.

Geisinger is recognizing Coningsby and all of its trainers during National Athletic Training Month.