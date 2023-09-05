Spartan Games held in Schuylkill County

Similar to the Special Olympics the Spartan Games is a county-wide track meet hosted by the North Schuylkill School District.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was a great day to get outside and an even better day to take part in the Spartan Games in Schuylkill County.

All the athletes that competed are students with disabilities.

From throwing to jumping and running, there was an event for every kind of athlete and stands full of volunteers to cheer them on.

This year 21 schools and more than 900 athletes took part in the Spartan Games.

"For an athlete, this is their day to show their competence, their confidence grows, and they just meet some friends forever that they're able to have after the games," said Chrissy Greblick, parent and Special Education Supervisor for North Schuylkill School District.

Athletes received ribbons for every event they competed in at the Spartan Games.