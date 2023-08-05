Testing skills at the Carbon County Senior Games

In total, more than 230 senior citizens, age 60 and up, from across the county are participating in the 14-event, competition.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about skill at Baer Memorial Park in Lehighton as dozens took to the field for the annual Senior Games competition.

"It's friendly. That's about it. Yeah, I just like good games with good people," said David Mehlig from Weatherly.

On the list of outdoor events are bocci, the walk, softball throw, and horseshoes.

The teams are separated by five Carbon County school districts, then by age.

Dennis Getz from Lehighton is one of them.

He's been taking part for nearly 15 years.

"It's getting harder each year for me, but I won't stop coming, and when the medals stop, I still won't stop because I like it here," Getz said.

This is the first year the games are fully back.

Last year the competition was condensed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's great," Getz said. " We missed it those years, that it was gone. It was always something we looked forward to here in town."

While all of the participants would love to take home one of these medals, they tell Newswatch 16 the games are all about having fun and making friends.

"It's so much fun, and you get to meet so many new friends. There's one lady from Jim Thorpe I met, and I only see her at the games, and everybody is just so competitive, but yet your clapping for everybody. It's great," Fae Wentz said.

"It's not about winning. It's about coming out, enjoying yourself, getting some good exercise, getting some fresh air, and it's just a great way to socialize," said Anne Horrigan, the Senior Game Director.

People who took part say they will continue to play in the games as long as they can.