PennDOT crews began work Monday on a months-long resurfacing project in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Route 61 between Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville will be repaired over the course of the next five months.

Traffic is down to one lane as crews work on the $7 million project.

PennDOT hopes to have this stretch of Route 61 completed by the end of July.