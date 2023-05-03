Flames damage home in Luzerne County

Multiple fire departments were called in to fight the blaze at the place on Bradley Drive in Fairview Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Flames badly damaged a home Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

Multiple fire departments were called in to fight the blaze at the place on Bradley Drive in Fairview Township around 5 a.m.

Firefighters say there were flames coming out of the roof.

No one was home at the time, and no one was injured.

Officials say the owner of the home does not live in the home or in the area.

No word yet on a cause of the fire, but officials do not think it is suspicious.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.