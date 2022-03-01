Pottsville's first new mayor in eight years

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It's something that hasn't happened in almost a decade, but as of today, Pottsville officially has a new mayor.

"My first thing is i want to still the pride in my hometown, i still believe in neighborhoods and the strengths there is in them, i've had a good 2 years on council working with all my favorite council people and i look forward to continuing with that just in a different chair," said Mayor Dave Clews, (R) Pottsville.