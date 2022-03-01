Mayor Cognetti begins first full term in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, the first woman to ever lead the city began her first full term on Monday.
Paige Cognetti was sworn in Monday afternoon at Scranton City Hall.
She first took office in 2019, after winning a special election to replace Bill Courtright.
Mayor Cognetti says public health and dealing with the current pandemic remain high on her priority list.
"I didn't know two years ago that public health would be such a focus. I identified it as something we needed to work on, but didn't know it would be such a focus. We'll continue in these next four years, with the public health coordinator we brought on, what that more sustainable public health focus can be for the city and make sure that we're keeping people healthy and safe," said Mayor Paige Cognetti, (D) Scranton.
Cognetti defeated Darwin Shaw in November's general election to secure her first four-year term as mayor of Scranton.
