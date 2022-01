The news of the closure came Monday afternoon and will take effect on Tuesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The city of Scranton has decided to close its doors at city hall temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns.

Mayor Paige Cognetti's office sent out a news release Monday afternoon that stated starting Tuesday, city hall will be closed to the public until as early as Tuesday, January 18.

The release says it will reopen when cases decline substantially in Lackawanna County.