Plane makes emergency landing on I-81

HEGINS, Pa. — It was a strange sight in one part of Schuylkill County: a plane parked on the highway after the pilot had to make an emergency landing.

State police said it happened Friday between the Hegins and Minersville exits on Interstate 81.

The pilot said he was trying to reach Joe Zerby Airport but ran out of gas and was forced to land on the interstate.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the plane.