PA House to investigate Schuylkill County commissioner

The judiciary committee in Harrisburg unanimously decided to begin an investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Schuylkill County commissioner George Halcovage will be the subject of an upcoming investigation by the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee.

The Republican was accused last summer of sexual assault and harassment by four female county employees.

The committee in Harrisburg unanimously passed the resolution on Friday to begin an investigation that would decide whether an impeachment or removal from office is necessary after Halcovage's alleged behavior.

The judiciary committee will take its findings and report back to Pennsylvania's House of Representatives.