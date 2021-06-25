PA House to investigate Schuylkill County commissioner

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Schuylkill County commissioner George Halcovage will be the subject of an upcoming investigation by the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee.
The Republican was accused last summer of sexual assault and harassment by four female county employees.
The committee in Harrisburg unanimously passed the resolution on Friday to begin an investigation that would decide whether an impeachment or removal from office is necessary after Halcovage's alleged behavior.
The judiciary committee will take its findings and report back to Pennsylvania's House of Representatives.
Halcovage has denied any wrongdoing but did step down as chairman of the Schuylkill County commissioners in July 2020.