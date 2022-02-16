Expect higher oil costs if Russia invades Ukraine says oil company

Wondering how the crisis in Ukraine affects you? The owner of a Pennsylvania oil company suggests prices could skyrocket if Russia attacks.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — The crisis in Eastern Europe could mean more pain at the pump. Despite Russia's claims, it's pulled troops away from the Ukrainian border, U.S. intelligence says that's not the case.

Thousands of miles away, Donald Fegley, President of Fegley Oil Company in Tamaqua, is keeping a close eye on the situation and how it could hurt the economy.

"It has already," he said. "If they invade, I think it's going to get a whole lot worse."

While his supply has not been an issue, Fegley suggests a Russian attack could lead to a dramatic increase in the price of oil.

"I think it's just scary," Fegley said. "It spooks the markets and that's what drives the price; the stock market. Everything revolves around that."

That would add, he said, to Pennsylvania's already high fuel costs.

It would mean Fegley Oil would have to pay more for every delivery and might have to charge more too.

Fegley said some residents are staying off the road altogether.

"People are definitely driving less, we can see it at our pumps," he said. "It must be hitting them in the pocketbook."

Another oil price hike could leave some homeowners shivering.

Fegley said many are already struggling to pay for more propane and heating oil during the frigid winter months.

"Most of their budget got eaten up with this higher price and really cold weather, so they're starting to struggle now," Fegley said. "Our regular automatic customers we keep filled up, we top them off, but everybody else, they wait till the last minute. When it's bad weather we get behind and a lot of times they run out."

If you're struggling to pay for propane or heating oil as the winter trudges on, there are programs that can help.

Visit the Pennsylvania LIHEAP website for more information.