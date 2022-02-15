'Putin's Afghanistan': Professor addresses outcomes of possible Russian attack

A college professor with Ukrainian heritage is among those concerned by the events unfolding in Eastern Europe.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Why now? It's a question Kutztown University Philosophy and Government Professor Paula Holoviak is still asking, as Russian troops surround the country of Ukraine.

"Nothing has really changed in Ukraine. Ukraine has not made any sort of move against Russia," she said. "I'm hearing things about atrocities against Russian speakers, that is just totally false. That, I think, is one of the points that Putin is using as a false flag."



Holoviak said Russian President Vladimir Putin is making an affront, not just against Ukraine, but against western civilization as a whole. But the timing, she says, is confusing.

Ukraine has expressed interest in joining NATO, but Holoviak believes that's a long way off.

"Although they aspire to become part of NATO, this is not going to happen tomorrow or next year or maybe even five years from now," she said. "So, it does seem like Putin is testing the will of the Biden administration."



While diplomatic talks continue, Holoviak suggests a Russian invasion may end up hurting Putin. Any conflict, she said, could lead to long-term guerrilla warfare.

The Ukrainians are determined to maintain sovereignty over their nation.

"They've had thirty years of independence. They're an independent nation. They're going to take up arms," Holoviak said. "The military is prepared. This could be very long. Afghanistan was for the soviets, this could be Putin's Afghanistan."

Holoviak insists these events are not happening in a bubble and could have lasting consequences in the United States and across the globe.

"Open a history book and go back to 1939; we could be drawn into a much bigger conflict that will impact us if we don't tamp this down now," Holoviak said. "We could end in another cold war and that leads to arms races and all of that sort of stuff that we thought was behind us."

