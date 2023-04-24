New STEM lab unveiled in Schuylkill County

A school district in Schuylkill County is celebrating its newest addition, a state-of-the-art STEM lab.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — What used to be a library is now the STEM lab in the Mahanoy Area School District.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

A program that used to be an after-school club at Mahanoy Area.

But thanks to this new room, is now part of every student's curriculum.

“It's important for more people to see there's more out there than what they think there is. Like there's more opportunities here than what in most normal classrooms,” said Kyle Pollack, Mahanoy Area Sophomore.

From robots to virtual reality devices, every student at Mahanoy Area now has access to top-of-the-line technology right at their fingertips.

“It gives them new opportunities. There's a 3-D printer back there and some people have never seen one in person before. They get to mess with one now,” explained Jacob Irvin, Mahanoy Area Senior.

While the STEM program at Mahanoy Area is growing, it's already inspired students including Tegan Kane to pursue a career in a STEM field.

“I think it's what interests me the most and it's something unique. And it's also something that lacks representation for women and it's something cool to go into,” Tegan Kane, Mahanoy Area 8th Grader mentioned.

And it's helped sophomore Elijah Nieves realize that he wants to go to college. He tells Newswatch 16 that he always struggled with science and math. But now thrives in the STEM lab.

“The moment I found STEM, everything just clicked for me. We were doing 3-D printing, we were doing shirts, we were building things out of wood, we were laser printing,” he said.

Saying he finally feels confident in himself as a student, all because of STEM.

“I hope people can experience how I feel during STEM class and it's honestly a really good experience. I want other kids to come out to see what STEM is really all about,” Nieves added.

Just like the former library, the STEM lab is named after former State Senator James J. Rhoades. Who worked at Mahanoy Area as a teacher, football coach, and principal.