New STEM room at school in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Students at Shenandoah Valley Elementary School are enjoying their new stem learning center filled with robots, 3D printers, and touch boards.

Business owners and members of the Shenandoah community in Schuylkill County helped raise $100,000 to make the STEM classroom come to life, exposing students to different technologies that they wouldn't have access to outside of school.

"They get a lot of opportunities with projects and working with robotics and coding and 3D printers, and I think this is a great opportunity for kids starting as such a young age, so they get the different skill sets that they're going to need later in life," said Angie Brayford, STEM teacher.

All students from kindergarten through sixth grade have class in the new STEM room.