Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County

A Special Olympics team is showing off their skills on the field and their hometown pride, all with the help of some special guests.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill.

"Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring smiles. They have fun, and they are incredible people inside and out," said Jordan Green, coach.

The team motto, 'when has impossible ever stopped you,' is a phrase the athletes take to heart.

"It's never possible to ever stop, and there are no limits. And we are good," said Liam Burns, athlete.

There's no shortage of Schuylkill County pride at the hometown heros game

Pottsville native Travis Blankenhorn came home to be part of the game.

Blankenhorn currently plays for the Syracuse Mets but has made several appearances in the big leagues, on the New York Mets roster getting a warm welcome from players and the community.

"It feels good to be home. Being able to come to this event is amazing. This is my first time, so I was really looking forward to it. It's nice to give back to the community that's supported me so well throughout my career," said Blankenhorn, Syracuse Mets.

"Watching Travis grow up from the bitty league all the way up to high school, scouts watching him and watching him hit home runs on 16th street with scouts writing down every swing and seeing him make it through the ranks," said Matt Mamrosh, Sports Leader Schuylkill County Special Olympics.

One play at a time, the game was also an opportunity for the athletes to get to know the troopers who serve their community.

"Hey, we are normal people, just like everybody else. We all wear the uniform, but these guys are out here having fun. We're normal people; we like to have fun," said Trooper David Boehm, Pennsylvania State Police.

"There is a ton of hometown pride. I always say we get paid in smiles, and I think today I'm getting paid in overtime," said Mamrosh.