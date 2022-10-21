Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe

It's the peak of fall foliage, and the town of Jim Thorpe has been capitalizing all October long as they head into their last weekend of the Fall Foliage Festival.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The colors of fall foliage in Carbon County are set to be at their peak over the next few days.

Just in time for the final weekend of the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival.

"People love coming here. Last week was exceptionally busy. I expect us to be very busy this weekend," said Jane Kohler, Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.

The visitor's bureau says more than 6,000 people visit the area during the fall festival, something businesses prepare all year for.

"Fortunately, in lodging, lots of us can book the rooms a year ahead," said Michael Rivkin, Dolon House Bed and Breakfast owner.

With rooms booked into 2024, Rivkin says the fall brings all kinds of people looking to spend time in the Poconos.

And the more people coming to stay in Jim Thorpe, the better.

"Our hope is that this goes down and sort of shares the fairy dust with all our shops, galleries, and eateries," said Rivkin.

Just a few blocks away sits Myst Hibachi and Sushi Pub.

Owner Josh Crownover says the festival and foliage are a huge help to the local economy.

"Last Saturday was our biggest day in sales by a pretty decent margin. So I'm expecting the same thing this weekend as well," said Josh Crownover, Myst Hibachi Sushi Pub owner.

President of the Mauch Chunk Historical Society, Bob Yevak, credits the surrounding landscape and all the different venues for making the town the tourist destination it is today.

"Fall foliage is what brought the town back to life. When the old timers got together, you know, that was the venue that brought everyone together here," said Bob Yevak, Mauch Chunk Historical Society President.

