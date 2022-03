Kevin Harris is facing several charges after being accused of killing his 9-month-old infant.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A father is behind bars in Schuylkill County, accused of killing his 9-month-old baby.

Troopers say the infant was found unresponsive last August and taken to the hospital.

Kevin Harris is facing involuntary manslaughter and related charges in Schuylkill County.