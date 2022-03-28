x
Schuylkill County

Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes part of I-81 in Schuylkill County

The crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 116, according to PennDOT.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed part of a highway Monday morning in Schuylkill County.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 901 exit (116) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119), according to PennDOT.

There is no word on what led to the wreck or how long the road will be closed.

Video from the scene shows snowy conditions and chain-reaction crashes.

WARNING: Intense video and language alert

Posted by Mike Moye on Monday, March 28, 2022

