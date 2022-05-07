Erosion, vandalism at Pottsville landmark

Henry Clay is remembered as an advocate for the coal region. A statue honoring him has stood above the city for more than 150 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While he wasn't born in the coal region or even in Pennsylvania, Henry Clay, a Virginia-born politician, was influential in the 1800s.

He was so cherished by the people of Pottsville for his support of anthracite coal, that less than a month after his death in 1852, work began on a monument in his honor.

"No matter which way you come to Pottsville on 61, whether you're north or southbound, at some point you see old Henry up there on the mountain," said Mayor Dave Clews.

The Henry Clay statue has overlooked the city of Pottsville for 167 years.

The monument was completed on July 4th, 1855, honoring a man who advocated for what was once Pottsville's biggest industry.

Jerry Enders owns Jerry's Classic Cars and Collectibles across the street.

"Henry Clay, being a debater and organizer of stuff, he really did a great job to promote the coal region, the coal industry [and] the iron industry," Enders said. "He was a great ambassador for Pennsylvania, for the Pottsville area."

The statue and base were refurbished in the 1980s, but tall trees began to block Henry's view.

"For years it was growing up. You couldn't even see it," Enders recalled. "Then, Lasting Legacy got involved and said, 'hey, we're going to put some lights up.' So we invested in the lights. They did have to cut some of the trees, which through the period of time now, the last couple of years it's starting to erode."

The steep rocky bank beneath the monument is washing away with each passing storm, creating a hazard for visitors. Clews said vandalism has been an issue too.

"We have people that will throw trash out on it, that will throw bottles down at the base of it," he said. "Just no respect for property."

Clews said city officials do their best to maintain and monitor the site year-round.

Enders suggested adding low-lying vegetation to the hillside to cut down on erosion and improve appearances.

"This end of Pottsville now is the southern gateway," Enders said. "You've got the Chopping Block that's coming here, you have Jerry's Museum, Black Rock Brewing Company, so you have a lot of stuff going on down here."

Clews said he appreciates Enders' suggestion but admits the project isn't high on the city's list of priorities.

When asked about improving access to the monument, Clews acknowledged there's a lot to consider.

"Access to it would be a huge deterrent to that kind of project," he said. "You'd be weighing it outgoing, the investment versus how many people are going to take advantage of it and by location, pretty challenging to do."

Mayor Clews tells Newswatch 16 that the lights now illuminating the Henry Clay statue at night have helped cut back on vandalism and keep squatters away.

He said the statue is an important piece of the city's history and its future.