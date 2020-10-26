Church sets up pop-up thrift store in Schuylkill County

The church recognized a need in the community that could also benefit the church.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church decided to have a pop-up thrift store at Mauch Chunk and Greenwood Streets this week.

"Doing something that we wanted to make safe and affordable was paramount for us," Cindy White, wife of the pastor at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. "All of the churches have had to be creative and pray about what would work best for this really unusual time. When you say pop-up it means it's not there forever, but this is longer than we'd do a typical rummage sale. It took two months to prepare this with some very hard-working people."

The pop-up thrift store has almost everything you can imagine for sale including all types of clothes and food.

All at affordable prices to help the people of Tamaqua and surrounding areas.

Proceeds go to the church as well as to another community organization in the borough.

"I truly believe that with all the people who are out of work, having things, like a homemade dinner that are reasonably priced, they know that love went into it. It's very important to connect with the people who are trying their hardest to survive this pandemic," said Chef Sania Brode.

"We know that the community needs this. There are a lot of people who are out of work right now and we wanted to have quality merchandise that was available to all people," White added.

The pop thrift store will be here every day this week:

Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. to noon.