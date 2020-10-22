Fire truck being raffled off in Schuylkill County

Liberty Fire Company is raffling off this 1992 Pierce Arrow Pumper fire truck.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Have you ever heard of a fire truck being raffled off?

That's what one Schuylkill County fire company is doing.

"We've gotten some messages. I've gotten some messages from people saying, 'what are you guys thinking?' But honestly, it's a good truck and we're going to give it a shot," said Sam Detweiler of Liberty Fire Company No. 4 in Schuylkill Haven. "Wherever it goes, it'll get a good home."

Liberty Fire Company is raffling off this 1992 Pierce Arrow Pumper fire truck.

"We had this apparatus for sale three months ago and it's been for sale ever since," said Aaron Schimpf of Liberty Fire Company. "I think because of the pandemic, fire companies just not interested in making an investment at this time, so we decided to raffle the truck."

If you want it, you'll be facing some competition. It's $100 a chance and the fire company is only selling 250 tickets and a good chunk of those are already sold.

Bids have come in from all across the country, including Oregon.

Whoever wins, will have to come to pick it up.

Liberty says it could be used best by a fire company in a rural area because this thing can haul up to 1,000 gallons of water.

"The reason we're raffling it off is because we're consolidating due to being awarded a grant this past year. We're expecting a delivery of a new engine in approximately three weeks," said Schimpf.

If you're interested in putting in a bid, click here and maybe this fire truck will be yours.