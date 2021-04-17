Celebrating Little League opening day in Pottsville

The event was inspired by the opening ceremonies at the Little League World Series.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Here's a sign that summer is on its way - little leaguers in Schuylkill County lined up Saturday morning for an Opening Day parade.

The teams paraded down Mahantongo Street in Pottsville to kick off the season.

The event was inspired by the opening ceremonies at the Little League World Series.

The players and their families say it was the perfect way to kick off the new season after missing out last year because of the pandemic.

"We walked up, but it was worth it to see him in the parade," said Irene Post of Pottsville.