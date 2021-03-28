Training the next generation of umpires in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Training was underway for the next generation of umpires in Carbon County.
Blue Mountain Umpires held its twenty-fourth annual clinic on Sunday afternoon in Lehighton.
3 former Little League Word Series umps were on hand. About fifty people, from 12-year-olds to 74-year-olds, came out to learn the tricks of the trade.
The goal is to get people interested in officiating youth sports at a young age.
"They're getting professional development. It's great mentorship. When we pair these young men and young ladies up for assignments in the spring, we won't let them fail. We'll pair them up with veteran umpires that can mentor them. And this is a great mentoring program because this is stuff that we never had in the past," said Dan Rossino with the Blue Mountain Umpires.
The Little League baseball season is set to kick off next month.