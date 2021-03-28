Training the next generation of umpires in Carbon County

3 former Little League Word Series umps were on hand. About fifty people, from 12-year-olds to 74-year-olds, came out to learn the tricks of the trade.

"They're getting professional development. It's great mentorship. When we pair these young men and young ladies up for assignments in the spring, we won't let them fail. We'll pair them up with veteran umpires that can mentor them. And this is a great mentoring program because this is stuff that we never had in the past," said Dan Rossino with the Blue Mountain Umpires.